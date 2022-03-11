Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

