Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,068 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.18.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $211.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

