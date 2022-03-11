Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,890. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

