Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 64,047 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

