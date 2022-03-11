Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

