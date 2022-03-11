SPX FLOW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

