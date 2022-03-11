Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 10,900 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

