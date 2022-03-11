Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Loews by 19.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

