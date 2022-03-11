Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 76.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

