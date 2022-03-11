Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
