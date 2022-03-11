Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NURO opened at $3.76 on Friday. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

