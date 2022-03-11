Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 16,298 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,320 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $951.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

