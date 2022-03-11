StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $46.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.47 or 0.99916992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

