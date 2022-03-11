Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.03.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.
About Star Group (Get Rating)
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
