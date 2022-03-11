State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

