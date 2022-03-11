State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

