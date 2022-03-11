State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,945 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 76.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matson by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $112.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

