State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 524 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mercury General by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

