State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 698 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

