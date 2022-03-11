StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

StealthGas stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,962. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $86.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

