Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $153,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,190. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

