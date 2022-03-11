Step Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $555,376.34 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $555,376.34 and $5.66 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.