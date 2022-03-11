Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.