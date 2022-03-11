Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $244,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

