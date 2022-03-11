Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of SFIX opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

