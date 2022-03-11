Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

