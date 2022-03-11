Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.63 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

