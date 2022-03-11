Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Western Midstream Partners Call Options (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,313% compared to the typical daily volume of 485 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE WES opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

