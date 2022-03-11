StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

