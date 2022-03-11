StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

