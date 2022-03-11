StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.
About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
