StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TISI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Team has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Team by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

