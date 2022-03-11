StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

