StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.42.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
