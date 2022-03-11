StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DTEA opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.88.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
About DAVIDsTEA (Get Rating)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.