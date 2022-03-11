StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTEA. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

