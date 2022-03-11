StockNews.com Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE IGT opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

