StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Hold

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.