StockNews.com Upgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.50.

HUBB opened at $179.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 113,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

