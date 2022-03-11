Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

