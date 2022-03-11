Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,323 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

