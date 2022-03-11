Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,956,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

