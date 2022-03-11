Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.94 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

