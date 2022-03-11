Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $3,135,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.