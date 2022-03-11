Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.76 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

