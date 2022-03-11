Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,638 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

