Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

