Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 388 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $443.93 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.07 and a 200-day moving average of $489.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

