Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $90.82 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

