Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 226 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $55.86 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

