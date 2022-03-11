Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $121.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

