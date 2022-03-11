Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in February

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAUHY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.50.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

