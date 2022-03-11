StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 464.7% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,019,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SFOR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,259. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About StrikeForce Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StrikeForce Technologies (SFOR)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.