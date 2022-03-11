StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 464.7% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,019,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFOR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,259. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of software development and services. It focuses on a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

